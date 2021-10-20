Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Hits One Day Trading Volume of $15.44 Million (PSG)

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. In the last week, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a market capitalization of $73.75 million and approximately $15.44 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can now be bought for approximately $23.74 or 0.00036861 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.92 or 0.00068186 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.67 or 0.00072453 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.03 or 0.00102521 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64,894.59 or 1.00750855 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,158.94 or 0.06456881 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00022284 BTC.

About Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,106,423 coins. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

