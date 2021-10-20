Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 380,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.33% of Park National worth $44,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRK. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Park National by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,679,000 after purchasing an additional 24,202 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Park National by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 205,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,932 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Park National by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,549,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Park National by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 67,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Park National by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 14,149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Park National stock opened at $125.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.85. Park National Co. has a 12 month low of $87.81 and a 12 month high of $141.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $115.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.98 million. Park National had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 32.11%. As a group, analysts predict that Park National Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Park National’s payout ratio is 53.44%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Park National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Boenning Scattergood raised Park National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

