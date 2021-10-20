Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its holdings in shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,430 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.19% of Park National worth $3,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Park National by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,679,000 after buying an additional 24,202 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Park National by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 205,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,106,000 after buying an additional 7,932 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Park National by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,549,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Park National by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 67,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,667,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Park National by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,537,000 after buying an additional 14,149 shares in the last quarter. 51.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PRK opened at $125.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.85. Park National Co. has a 52-week low of $87.81 and a 52-week high of $141.96.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $115.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.98 million. Park National had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 32.11%. As a group, research analysts expect that Park National Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Park National’s dividend payout ratio is 53.44%.

PRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Boenning Scattergood raised Park National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Park National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Park National Profile

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

