PARSIQ (PRQ) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.37 Million

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. PARSIQ has a market cap of $87.24 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 36.6% higher against the US dollar. One PARSIQ coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $294.02 or 0.00446225 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000146 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000064 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $612.50 or 0.00929567 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000044 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PARSIQ Coin Profile

PARSIQ (PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 125,943,493 coins. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

