Particl (PART) 24-Hour Volume Tops $40,680.00

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 20th. Particl has a market capitalization of $23.53 million and approximately $40,680.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Particl coin can currently be bought for $2.03 or 0.00003037 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Particl has traded down 23.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00010300 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004171 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $278.25 or 0.00417211 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Particl

Particl is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,641,471 coins and its circulating supply is 11,616,946 coins. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official website is particl.io . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Particl Coin Trading

