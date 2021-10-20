PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.65

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSSR) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.65 and traded as high as $0.70. PASSUR Aerospace shares last traded at $0.63, with a volume of 750 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $4.86 million, a PE ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.78.

Get PASSUR Aerospace alerts:

PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The aerospace company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter. PASSUR Aerospace had a net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%.

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc is a business intelligence company, which engages in the provision of predictive analytics and decision support technology for the aviation industry. It also involves in owning and operating the commercial passive radar network which updates flight tracks. The company was founded by John R.

Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for PASSUR Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PASSUR Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.