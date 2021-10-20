Pavmed Inc. Acquires 571,428 Shares of PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) Stock

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) major shareholder Pavmed Inc. acquired 571,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $7,999,992.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of NASDAQ PAVM traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.03. 1,465,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,041,406. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.15 million, a PE ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 0.31. PAVmed Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $9.70.
PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PAVmed Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PAVM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PAVmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of PAVmed in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of PAVmed in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PAVmed currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.
PAVmed Company Profile
PAVmed, Inc is a commercial-stage technology medical device company, which engages in the commercialization of medical technologies. It operates through the following divisions: GI Health, Minimally Invasive Interventions, Infusion Therapy, and Emerging Innovations. The GI health division comprises of EsoGuard esophageal DNA laboratory developed test, EsoCheck Esophageal Cell Collection Device, and EsoCure Esophageal Ablation Device with Caldus technology.
Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?
Receive News & Ratings for PAVmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAVmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.