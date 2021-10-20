Pavmed Inc. Acquires 571,428 Shares of PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) Stock

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) major shareholder Pavmed Inc. acquired 571,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $7,999,992.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ PAVM traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.03. 1,465,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,041,406. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.15 million, a PE ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 0.31. PAVmed Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $9.70.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PAVmed Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of PAVmed by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 177,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 88,100 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PAVmed by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,438 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of PAVmed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PAVmed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of PAVmed by 715.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 366,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 321,426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.81% of the company’s stock.

PAVM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PAVmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of PAVmed in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of PAVmed in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PAVmed currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

PAVmed Company Profile

PAVmed, Inc is a commercial-stage technology medical device company, which engages in the commercialization of medical technologies. It operates through the following divisions: GI Health, Minimally Invasive Interventions, Infusion Therapy, and Emerging Innovations. The GI health division comprises of EsoGuard esophageal DNA laboratory developed test, EsoCheck Esophageal Cell Collection Device, and EsoCure Esophageal Ablation Device with Caldus technology.

