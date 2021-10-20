Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Paychex were worth $16,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 820.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAYX stock opened at $121.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.63 and a 1 year high of $121.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.47.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 8th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

In other Paychex news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total value of $78,080.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,411 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,620.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Doody sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $1,088,033.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,952.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,301 shares of company stock worth $2,117,634. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.83.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

