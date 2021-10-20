PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $260.39 and last traded at $261.83. 460,052 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 7,314,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $271.70.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays upped their price target on PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.92.

Get PayPal alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $299.17 billion, a PE ratio of 62.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $273.87 and a 200 day moving average of $273.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total transaction of $2,768,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,031,593.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,314 shares of company stock worth $11,463,923. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 1.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 0.5% in the second quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 20.4% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 2.8% in the second quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

See Also: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.