Paytomat (PTI) Market Capitalization Achieves $24,719.84

Paytomat (CURRENCY:PTI) traded down 29.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. Paytomat has a total market capitalization of $24,719.84 and approximately $10.00 worth of Paytomat was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paytomat coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Paytomat has traded 27.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00064517 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.75 or 0.00069926 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.55 or 0.00102431 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,016.61 or 1.00034244 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,839.48 or 0.05999685 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Paytomat Profile

Paytomat’s total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,030,078 coins. Paytomat’s official website is paytomat.com . Paytomat’s official Twitter account is @paytomat and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Paytomat is /r/Paytomat and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Paytomat is medium.com/@paytomat

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2017, Paytomat is a decentralized infrastructure for cryptocurrency payments with a built-in blockchain-based loyalty program. It incentivizes merchants and customers to either accept or to spend their cryptocurrency on a global scale. As a reward for being a part of Paytomat ecosystems, both merchants and customers receive corresponding assets they can use to pay within the ecosystem, set up a master node or receive various discounts and free services. The PTI token is an EOS-based cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that concedes users the right to exchange PTI tokens to PTM coins in the future. PTM coins are the medium of exchange for the Paytomat payment system. “

Buying and Selling Paytomat

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paytomat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paytomat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paytomat using one of the exchanges listed above.

