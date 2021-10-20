PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 44.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 677,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,152 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.56% of PBF Energy worth $10,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. regents capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PBF opened at $15.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.98. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $18.78.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 59.77%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post -5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on PBF Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wolfe Research lowered PBF Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on PBF Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered PBF Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on PBF Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

PBF Energy Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

