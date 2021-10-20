PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $40.91

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $40.91 and last traded at $43.94, with a volume of 25646 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.90.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded PC Connection from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PC Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.72.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $704.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.24 million. PC Connection had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 2.27%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 25,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 11,895 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 32,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 69,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN)

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

