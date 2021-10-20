PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $40.91

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $40.91 and last traded at $43.94, with a volume of 25646 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.90.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded PC Connection from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PC Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.72.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 25,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 11,895 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 32,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 69,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN)
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
