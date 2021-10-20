PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.89

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.89 and last traded at $5.38, with a volume of 674 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.39.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.4146 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th.

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Japan, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile and international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services.

