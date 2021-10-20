PDC Energy (PDCE) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of PDC Energy (NASDAQ: PDCE) recently:

10/19/2021 – PDC Energy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $55.00 to $56.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – PDC Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $63.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/1/2021 – PDC Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Securities from $67.00 to $63.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/1/2021 – PDC Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist from $67.00 to $63.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/17/2021 – PDC Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “PDC Energy is an independent exploration and production operator with the Wattenberg Field in Colorado being its chief operating region. Following the SRC Energy deal last year, PDC Energy has emerged as the second-largest oil producer in the DJ Basin to go with its existing Delaware acreage. The company has a favorable debt maturity profile, while a disciplined approach to capital spending should boost free cash flow generation in 2021 after raking in nearly $400 million last year. But similar to other upstream firms, the pandemic-induced lower commodity price realizations throughout 2020 have pressured the company’s earnings and revenues. Asset concentration risk and an uncertain regulatory environment in Colorado are the other negatives in the PDC Energy story. Hence, investors are advised to wait for a better entry point.”

Shares of PDCE stock opened at $50.27 on Wednesday. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $53.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -37.24 and a beta of 3.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.68 and a 200-day moving average of $41.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.47. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 20.28% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $229.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 321.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.65%.

In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 210,377 shares in the company, valued at $9,466,965. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $255,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $1,098,340. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDCE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in PDC Energy by 2,238.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,311,129 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $45,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in PDC Energy by 73.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,680,264 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $122,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,247 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in PDC Energy in the second quarter valued at $27,810,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in PDC Energy by 122.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,100,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,841,000 after acquiring an additional 605,927 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in PDC Energy in the second quarter worth $20,911,000.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

