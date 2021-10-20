Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Trading Down 8.3%

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) fell 8.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.43 and last traded at $14.58. 60,592 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,435,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.90.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BTU. B. Riley upped their price target on Peabody Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.17.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.41. Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 23.85% and a negative net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $723.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 174,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $2,644,219.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kemal Williamson sold 77,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $1,157,976.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,441,620 shares of company stock worth $24,178,245 in the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. 71.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

