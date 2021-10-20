PEAK6 Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,246 shares during the quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 212.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Honda Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cypress Capital LLC increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 422.5% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Honda Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Honda Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HMC shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Honda Motor in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Honda Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

NYSE:HMC opened at $30.57 on Wednesday. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $23.23 and a 12-month high of $33.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.20.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.44. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $32.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $97.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.