PEAK6 Investments LLC Buys New Shares in JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF)

PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 149,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC owned about 1.25% of JOFF Fintech Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOFF. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $336,000. Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $10,982,000. Toscafund Asset Management LLP bought a new position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $4,890,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,842,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P bought a new position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $3,912,000.

Get JOFF Fintech Acquisition alerts:

JOFF Fintech Acquisition stock opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.71.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF).

Receive News & Ratings for JOFF Fintech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOFF Fintech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.