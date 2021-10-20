PEAK6 Investments LLC Makes New $1.46 Million Investment in Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCAC)

PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCAC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 149,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC owned 2.46% of Tuatara Capital Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $147,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $817,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $1,624,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $1,940,000.

Shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition stock opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.71. Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.12.

Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

