PEAK6 Investments LLC Sells 25,772 Shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

PEAK6 Investments LLC cut its holdings in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,521 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 25,772 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Raven Industries worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 14.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,416 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 32.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Raven Industries by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. 82.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RAVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 28th. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, CJS Securities cut shares of Raven Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

Raven Industries stock opened at $57.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 82.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.31 and a 12-month high of $59.60.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Raven Industries had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $114.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raven Industries, Inc engages in the provision of technology products and solutions for the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

