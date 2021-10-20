PEAK6 Investments LLC Takes $1.46 Million Position in ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB)

PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 149,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC owned approximately 1.49% of ScION Tech Growth II as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCOB. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in ScION Tech Growth II in the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in ScION Tech Growth II in the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in ScION Tech Growth II in the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in ScION Tech Growth II in the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in ScION Tech Growth II during the 2nd quarter worth $369,000.

Shares of SCOB opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. ScION Tech Growth II has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.72.

ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About ScION Tech Growth II

ScION Tech Growth II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services in the financial services sector.

