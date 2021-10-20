PEAK6 Investments LLC Takes Position in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL)

PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 150,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC owned approximately 1.66% of Kernel Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Kernel Group in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Kernel Group in the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kernel Group in the 2nd quarter worth $196,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Kernel Group in the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kernel Group in the 1st quarter worth $238,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNL opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.69. Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $9.99.

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

