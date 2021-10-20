PEAK6 Investments LLC Takes Position in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 261,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Silvercorp Metals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 4.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,309,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,007,000 after acquiring an additional 774,411 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 15.2% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,997,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,921,000 after acquiring an additional 526,256 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 53.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,004,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 350,657 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 66.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 622,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 249,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 2.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 596,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 12,714 shares in the last quarter. 31.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVM has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$8.75 to C$7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silvercorp Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.19.

SVM opened at $4.09 on Wednesday. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $8.55. The company has a market cap of $721.53 million, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.94.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $58.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.90 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

