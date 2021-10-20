Pearson’s (PSO) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Pearson (NYSE:PSO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Pearson from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pearson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE:PSO traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $8.67. 7,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,961. Pearson has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $12.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.21 and its 200-day moving average is $11.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pearson by 513,877.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 724,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after buying an additional 724,567 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Pearson by 176.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 9,949 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pearson by 12.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 355,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 38,042 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Pearson by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 714,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,641,000 after acquiring an additional 20,215 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Pearson by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About Pearson

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

