Pearson’s (PSO) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Pearson (NYSE:PSO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Pearson from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pearson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.
Shares of NYSE:PSO traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $8.67. 7,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,961. Pearson has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $12.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.21 and its 200-day moving average is $11.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.12.
About Pearson
Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.
See Also: What is intrinsic value?
Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.