Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for SigmaRoc (LON:SRC)

SigmaRoc (LON:SRC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 135 ($1.76) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) price objective on shares of SigmaRoc in a research note on Wednesday.

LON SRC opened at GBX 101 ($1.32) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 105.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 94.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of £644.30 million and a PE ratio of 32.58. SigmaRoc has a 52-week low of GBX 43.25 ($0.57) and a 52-week high of GBX 114.65 ($1.50).

SigmaRoc plc invests in and/or acquires projects in the construction materials sector in the United Kingdom, Channel Islands, and Belgium. It also produces aggregates and pre-cast concrete; supplies value-added construction materials; and provides shipping logistics, road contracting, and waste recycling services.

