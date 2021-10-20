Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR)

Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 125 ($1.63) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SUPR. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.63) price target on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Supermarket Income REIT from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 145 ($1.89) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

LON:SUPR opened at GBX 117.13 ($1.53) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of £949.97 million and a PE ratio of 9.52. Supermarket Income REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 102.50 ($1.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 125 ($1.63). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 119.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 116.94.

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's 45 properties are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

