Peel Hunt Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Avast (LON:AVST)

Avast (LON:AVST)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 355 ($4.64) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target suggests a potential downside of 37.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AVST. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.88) price objective on shares of Avast in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays lowered Avast to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 565 ($7.38) target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 571.25 ($7.46).

AVST stock opened at GBX 565 ($7.38) on Wednesday. Avast has a 52-week low of GBX 418 ($5.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 611.27 ($7.99). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 581.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 524.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43.

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

