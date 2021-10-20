Peel Hunt Reiterates Sell Rating for Hammerson (LON:HMSO)

Hammerson (LON:HMSO)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 25 ($0.33) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Peel Hunt’s price target indicates a potential downside of 21.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HMSO. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 27 ($0.35) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hammerson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 30.33 ($0.40).

LON:HMSO opened at GBX 31.87 ($0.42) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.32. Hammerson has a 1-year low of GBX 15.42 ($0.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 44.60 ($0.58). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 34.09 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 36.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.52, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.41.

In related news, insider Mike Butterworth acquired 81,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share, with a total value of £29,326.68 ($38,315.50). Also, insider Adam Metz acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of £72,000 ($94,068.46).

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

