Pegasystems (PEGA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $325.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.70 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 1.32%. On average, analysts expect Pegasystems to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Pegasystems stock opened at $130.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 816.94 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.39. Pegasystems has a 52 week low of $109.06 and a 52 week high of $148.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is currently -8.76%.

In other Pegasystems news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $90,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $66,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,274 shares of company stock valued at $303,648 over the last quarter. Insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.