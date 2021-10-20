Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Trading Up 5.4%

Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) were up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $92.94 and last traded at $92.93. Approximately 77,099 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 9,265,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.19.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PTON shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush cut Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America upgraded Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.74.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.99 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.60.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.64 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,417 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total value of $852,943.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.07, for a total value of $9,045,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,569,497.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 316,470 shares of company stock valued at $33,964,802. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 39.2% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,189,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,855,000 after buying an additional 7,933,027 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 135.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 642,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,934,000 after buying an additional 369,406 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 109.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 360.4% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 53.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

