Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) PT Raised to C$47.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target increased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PPL. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$43.50 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$42.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline to C$41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$43.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Friday, August 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$43.03.

TSE:PPL traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$42.01. The stock had a trading volume of 420,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,276,561. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$39.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$39.27. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of C$26.77 and a 12-month high of C$42.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.97. The stock has a market cap of C$23.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -48.62.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C($0.21). The company had revenue of C$1.95 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.566615 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.80, for a total value of C$278,614.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$318,416. Insiders have bought a total of 267 shares of company stock valued at $9,662 in the last ninety days.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

