Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock.

One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.44.

Shares of PENN opened at $81.34 on Wednesday. Penn National Gaming has a 12 month low of $52.09 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 2.55.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.24. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.69) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 406.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $1,198,854.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,882,562.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $11,459,928.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PENN. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 242.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

