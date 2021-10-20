PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Holdings Decreased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,421 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 22,655 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.64% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital worth $3,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFLT. UBS Group AG raised its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 15.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 5,908 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 17.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 688,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,176,000 after acquiring an additional 102,457 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,608 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $1,757,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

PFLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

PFLT opened at $13.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.83. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $515.64 million, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.03.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 83.90%. The company had revenue of $20.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.79%.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

