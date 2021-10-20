Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.19% of Penumbra worth $18,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,472,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,756,000 after buying an additional 33,542 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,245,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,554,000 after buying an additional 38,299 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Penumbra by 4.3% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,339,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,006,000 after purchasing an additional 55,761 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Penumbra by 0.8% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 434,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Penumbra by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,070,000 after purchasing an additional 9,583 shares during the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Penumbra alerts:

In other Penumbra news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.60, for a total transaction of $3,691,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.06, for a total value of $169,316.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,496 shares of company stock valued at $17,765,969. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra stock opened at $272.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 6.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $268.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.93. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 633.33, a PEG ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.28. Penumbra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.49 and a fifty-two week high of $320.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $184.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.77 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 2.37%. Penumbra’s revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Penumbra in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.22.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.