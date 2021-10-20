Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,569,670 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 36,449 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 7.98% of Peoples Bancorp worth $46,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 211.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 35.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 57.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEBO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler raised Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peoples Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Shares of NASDAQ PEBO opened at $32.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.45. The company has a market cap of $640.42 million, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.94. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.66 and a 12-month high of $36.75.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $55.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.86 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 24.95%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael N. Vittorio bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.34 per share, for a total transaction of $31,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,007.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 2,000 shares of company stock valued at $60,515 over the last 90 days. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

