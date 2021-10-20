Peoples-Sidney Financial (OTCMKTS:PPSF) Trading Up 5.2%

Peoples-Sidney Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PPSF) shares were up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.09 and last traded at $10.00. Approximately 3,202 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 103% from the average daily volume of 1,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.51.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average is $9.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th.

Peoples-Sidney Financial Corp. is a thrift holding company, which engages in the provision of savings and loans. It operates through the following segments: Residential Mortgages, Commercial Real Estate, Land, Commercial Business, and Consumer. The Residential Mortgages segment represents loans to consumers for the construction, purchase, refinance or improvement of a residence.

