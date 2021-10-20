Pepe Cash Price Reaches $0.0351 on Major Exchanges (PEPECASH)

Pepe Cash (CURRENCY:PEPECASH) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. Pepe Cash has a market capitalization of $24.67 million and approximately $4,505.00 worth of Pepe Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pepe Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0351 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pepe Cash has traded down 25.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.96 or 0.00067638 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.01 or 0.00072327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.72 or 0.00102668 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,959.61 or 0.99952450 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,170.60 or 0.06417250 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00022322 BTC.

About Pepe Cash

Pepe Cash’s total supply is 701,884,009 coins. Pepe Cash’s official Twitter account is @myrarepepe

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepe Cash is a Counterparty asset issued on the Bitcoin Blockchain created to facilitate the buying/selling of rare pepe cards. Pepe Cash is also used to submit pepe cards to the rare pepe directory. After being approved to enter the directory, the pepe cards appear in the Rare Pepe Wallet and can be bought or sold. “

Buying and Selling Pepe Cash

