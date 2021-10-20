Pepemon Pepeballs (PPBLZ) Price Down 25.6% Over Last 7 Days

Pepemon Pepeballs (CURRENCY:PPBLZ) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. During the last week, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded 25.6% lower against the dollar. Pepemon Pepeballs has a market cap of $1.88 million and $21,119.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can currently be bought for $134.31 or 0.00204591 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001523 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00042262 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.21 or 0.00195299 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.32 or 0.00094936 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001523 BTC.

Pepemon Pepeballs Coin Profile

Pepemon Pepeballs (CRYPTO:PPBLZ) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

Pepemon Pepeballs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepemon Pepeballs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pepemon Pepeballs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pepemon Pepeballs using one of the exchanges listed above.

