PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Holdings Decreased by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,036,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,428 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of PepsiCo worth $301,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its stake in PepsiCo by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 81,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,480,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 7,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.86.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.52. The stock had a trading volume of 109,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,871,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $223.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.75. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

