PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,619 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $20,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $36,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock opened at $160.10 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $160.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.45 and its 200-day moving average is $150.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $221.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist upped their target price on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.86.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

