Periscope Capital Inc. Acquires 105,991 Shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD)

Periscope Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 491,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,991 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.95% of Equity Distribution Acquisition worth $4,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Equity Distribution Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Equity Distribution Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Equity Distribution Acquisition by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 42,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 15,561 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Equity Distribution Acquisition by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 43,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 8,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.18% of the company’s stock.

Equity Distribution Acquisition stock opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.83. Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $11.06.

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

