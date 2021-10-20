Periscope Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 389,100 CF Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:CFV)

Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:CFV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 389,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,000. Periscope Capital Inc. owned about 1.22% of CF Acquisition Corp. V at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V in the 2nd quarter worth $2,962,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter valued at $4,941,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter valued at about $197,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V in the second quarter worth about $440,000. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V during the second quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFV opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.86. CF Acquisition Corp. V has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

CF Acquisition Corp. V, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

