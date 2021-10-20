Periscope Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX)

Periscope Capital Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 430,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,809 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.85% of Pioneer Merger worth $4,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PACX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Merger during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Merger in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Merger during the first quarter worth $110,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Merger during the second quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Merger in the first quarter valued at $132,000. 61.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pioneer Merger alerts:

Shares of PACX stock opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.87. Pioneer Merger Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.29.

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.