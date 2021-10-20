Periscope Capital Inc. Grows Stake in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VII)

Periscope Capital Inc. raised its stake in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VII) by 30.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 520,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,200 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. owned approximately 1.81% of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. worth $5,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,340,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $971,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. stock opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $10.42.

7GC & Co Holdings Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

