Periscope Capital Inc. Has $4.81 Million Stock Position in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC)

Periscope Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 490,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,892 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. owned 0.65% of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition worth $4,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $7,960,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $4,428,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,865,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,260,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $399,000. Institutional investors own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition alerts:

BOAC opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $13.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.84.

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.