Periscope Capital Inc. Increases Stake in Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSICU)

Periscope Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSICU) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 460,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Kadem Sustainable Impact were worth $4,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact during the first quarter worth $119,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact during the first quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact by 147.6% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 28,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 16,805 shares during the last quarter.

Get Kadem Sustainable Impact alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KSICU opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.96. Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $10.07.

Kadem Sustainable Impact Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of energy storage, electric vehicles, electric vehicles infrastructure, or mobility technologies.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Kadem Sustainable Impact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadem Sustainable Impact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.