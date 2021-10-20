Periscope Capital Inc. Invests $3.97 Million in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit (NASDAQ:THCPU)

Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit (NASDAQ:THCPU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit during the 2nd quarter worth about $199,000. Wolfswood Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit during the second quarter worth approximately $248,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit during the second quarter worth approximately $447,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit during the second quarter worth approximately $546,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit during the second quarter worth approximately $745,000.

Shares of THCPU stock opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.87. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

