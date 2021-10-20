Periscope Capital Inc. Invests $4.60 Million in TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA)

Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 460,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,596,000. Periscope Capital Inc. owned 0.90% of TCV Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of TCV Acquisition during the second quarter worth $1,487,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of TCV Acquisition during the second quarter worth $4,198,000. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TCV Acquisition during the second quarter worth $27,253,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of TCV Acquisition during the second quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCV Acquisition during the second quarter worth $130,000. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TCV Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:TCVA opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. TCV Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.82.

TCV Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA).

Receive News & Ratings for TCV Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCV Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.