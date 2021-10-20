Periscope Capital Inc. Makes New $3.89 Million Investment in Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPYU)

Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPYU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 385,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,891,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the 1st quarter worth about $173,000.

NASDAQ:RTPYU opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. Reinvent Technology Partners Y has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.10.

Reinvent Technology Partners Y, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

