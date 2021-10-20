Periscope Capital Inc. Purchases New Stake in Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:HCNEU)

Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:HCNEU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HCNEU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit in the second quarter valued at about $424,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit in the second quarter valued at about $1,006,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit in the second quarter valued at about $604,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 2nd quarter worth about $503,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 2nd quarter worth about $604,000.

HCNEU opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.00. Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.97.

Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

