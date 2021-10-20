Periscope Capital Inc. Purchases Shares of 425,997 FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units (OTCMKTS:FTVIU)

Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units (OTCMKTS:FTVIU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 425,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,298,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units in the second quarter valued at about $2,522,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units during the second quarter worth approximately $3,027,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units during the second quarter worth approximately $10,090,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units during the second quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units during the second quarter worth approximately $615,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FTVIU opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $11.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.98.

